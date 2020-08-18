SSIAM VN30 exchang-traded fund officially listed on HOSE
Exchange-traded fund (ETF) SSIAM VN30 on August 18 officially listed 5.6 million shares, worth 56 billion VND (2.4 million USD), on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE).
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)
The SSIAM VN30 is the third ETF managed by SSI Asset Management Co., Ltd. (SSIAM) which operates the fund along with founders SSI Securities Corporation, Mirae Asset Securities (Vietnam), and BIDV Securities.
The fund is open-ended and passively replicates the performance of the VN30-Index, which contains the 30 largest stocks by market value and liquidity on HOSE.
According to SSIAM, the 30 stocks in the VN30 basket account for 73.4 percent of total market capitalisation. Those stocks are also leading companies in their sectors.
SSIAM launched the IPO for the fund from June 1 to 26. The initial value of the fund was estimated at at least 50 billion VND.
This is the second ETF to track the VN30-Index. The first is the VFMVN30 ETF managed by VietFund Management (VFM) with a total value of 6 trillion VND.
SSIAM VN30 ETF has a total expense ratio of 0.75-0.8 percent, the lowest in the market./.