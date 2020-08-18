Business Kien Giang maps out marine-economy plan The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been developing a sustainable marine economy in recent years by taking steps to increase the output and value of its marine-based products.

Business Bac Lieu moves towards country’s shrimp production hub The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu is rolling out measures to turn it into a shrimp production hub of the country, said Deputy Secretary Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of the province Duong Thanh Trung.

Business Online shopping spikes amid new COVID-19 outbreak Retailers are focusing on online shopping as more and more consumers are seeking to avoid public places amid the new COVID-19 outbreak.

Business Mekong Delta’s fruit farming area to be expanded The fruit farming area in the Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub in Vietnam, is set to be expanded by 150,000ha between now and 2030 to help with local agriculture’s sustainable development and adaptation to climate change.