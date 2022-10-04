ST24, ST25 rice trademarks protected in Australia
Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three brands of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise.
Engineer Ho Quang Cua, the "father" of ST24 and ST25 rice varieties (Photo: LS)Sydney (VNA) - Australian Intellectual Property (IP Australia) has officially issued trademark protection certificates to three trademarks of ST24 and ST24 rice produced by Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise.
The decision was issued on September 27, 2022.
Speaking to Vietnam News Agency in Sydney, Ngan Tran, an IP expert from Maygust Trademark Attorneys said that the certificate will be valid for 10 years from June 7, 2021.
It can be extended by another 10 years providing criteria are met, she said.
On April 22, 2021, the office received an application from T&L Global Foods Supply PTY LTD regarding the trademark registration of ST24 and ST25 rice as "Rice; Best Rice of The World".
In May 2021, the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia sent a dispatch to IP Australia objecting to T&L's trademark registration of ST24 and ST25 rice.
The office was scheduled to announce its response to T&L on September 11, 2022.
Recently on its website, IP Australia changed the status of the case to "Lapsed/Not Protected", which means it refused the firm's application.
At the same time, IP Australia announced that three trademarks under Ho Quang Tri Private Enterprise are protected in Australia./.