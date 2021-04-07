Business Reference exchange rate down by 8 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,229 VND per USD on April 7, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has given the greenlight to Vietjet Air to launch five routes to Phu Quoc Island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang.

Business Vietnam salt company to conduct IPO on April 12 The Vietnam Salt One Member Limited Liability Company (Visalco) will put nearly 1.28 million shares up for sale at its initial public offering (IPO) on April 12.