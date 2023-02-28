Business Leather Summit 2023 to open this week The Leather Summit 2023 will be held at the famous Craft Village Cluster in Phu Yen commune and Thon That Craft Village, Minh Duc commune, Hanoi on March 1.

Business Issuers seek solutions to delay bond debt payment The volume of mature bonds of businesses will peak in 2023 - 2024 and bond issuers are taking different actions to proactively remove difficulties.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,644 VND/USD on February 28, up 2 VND from the previous day.