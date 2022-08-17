The four 43x32mm stamps, designed by painter Nguyen Duc Lan depict the waterfalls of Dai Yem in Son La province, Mây in Thanh Hoa province, Pongour in Lam Dong province, and Suoi Tranh in Kien Giang province.

Dai Yem has long been a magnet for visitors in the magnificent and poetic Moc Chau Plateau.

The over-100m May Waterfall boasts pristine beauty with crystal clear waters.

Pongour is called the “seven-level waterfall” since its waters flows down seven layers of rock.

Suoi Tranh’s clear waters flow through rocks and cliffs to form a stunning setting in the forest.

This set of stamps will be available from August 15 this year through June 2024./.

VNA