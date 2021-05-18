Stamp collections featuring President Ho Chi Minh
A stamp collection marking the first anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and National Day (September 2, 1945) was issued in 1946 and designed by artist Nguyen Sang. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection marking the Vietnam-Soviet-Sino friendship month designed by artist Tran Dinh Tho was issued in 1954. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 – November 7, 1957) was designed by artist Ta Luu. In the photo: President Ho Chi Minh and his Russian counterpart Voroshilov. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection to mark the 15th National Day was designed by artists Bui Trang Chuoc and Le Pha. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection marking the 35th anniversary of the Post sector establishment (August 15, 1945 – August 15, 1980) was designed by artists Tran Huy Khanh (1180), Tran Ngoc Uyen (1181), Nguyen Hiep (1182) and Tran Luong (1183). (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection designed by artist Tran The Vinh to mark the 40th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) was issued in 1985. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection marking the 100th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 1990) by artist Tran The Vinh. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp collection with six designs by artist Do Lenh Tuan to mark the 50th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) was published in 1995. (Photo: VNA)
The image of President Ho Chi Minh in a stamp collection entitled ‘Vietnam in the 20th century’ by artist Vu Kim Lien. (Photo: VNA)
A stamp block ‘Thang Long-Hanoi with a tradition of fighting foreign invaders’ was published in 2005 by artist Vu Kim Lien. (Photo: VNA)
Stamps with images of President Ho Chi Minh are well-preserved. (Photo: VNA)
Historic days captured in stamps (Photo: VNA)
The first stamp collection with images of President Ho Chi Minh was published in 1946. (Photo: VNA)