A collection of stamps showcasing the objects of Oc Eo Culture that were recognised as national treasures has been issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications in co-ordination with the People's Committee of the southern province of An Giang.
Three stamps showing the image of three national treasures - the statuettes of Avalokitesvara Deity, Hoa Binh Buddha, and Brahma God, have recently been issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications. — Photo ictvietnam.vn
The publication of the stamps aims to increase awareness, pride and responsibility of the preservation and promotion of national cultural values, in addition to confirming Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty over centuries.
The stamps were designed by painter Nguyen Du in a graphic style, showing the artifacts on a dark brown background that highlight the mysterious beauty of the national treasures.
The collection consists of three designs and one block.
The first design has the image of the statuette of the deity Avalokitesvara. The original statuette is the only one of its kind, representing the sculpture of the Avalokitesvara statuette in the southwestern region of Vietnam and Oc Eo Culture in the eighth and ninth century.
The second design features the image of the statuette of Buddha. The original statuette is made from Lagerstroemia, showing the image of a Buddha standing on a lotus with a slender figure, ringlet curls, wearing rope and holding the edge of the rope with the left hand while the right hand is in a blessed posture.
The statuette of Buddha originated from the southern province of Long An, also being a unique item and representing the art of carving statues in Oc Eo Culture in the 3rd and 4th century.
The two statuettes were recognised as national treasures in 2013 and are being preserved at the Museum of History of HCM City.
The third stamp features the image of Brahma God, dating from the 6th to 7th century. The original statuette was unearthed during cultivation within Giong Xoai relic area located to the west of Oc Eo-Ba The relic area in Thoai Son district, An Giang province.
Broken from left shoulder to right chest and made of fine sandstone, the statuette is a part of significant archaeological documents at Giong Xoai relic, reflecting the civilisation of Oc Eo Culture in the region. It is being kept at the An Giang provincial Museum.
The stamp block has the image of Linga-Yoni set that dates back to the 5th-6th century. The original version consists of three parts attached together, with the Linga part made of gold attached to the centre of the upper surface of the bronze base block. As an item of Indian culture in the southern region and Southeast Asia, the artifact was recognised as a national treasure in 2018 and is also being preserved at An Giang provincial Museum.
The stamp collection is issued on the public postal network from August 20, 2020, to June 30, 2022.
The Oc Eo Culture of the ancient kingdom of Phu Nam was first discovered in 1944 via artifacts found in the sites of Ba The Mountain, now in Oc Eo town, Thoai Son district in An Giang province.
Scientific research has unravelled a brilliant culture with a system of dense monuments on a large scale with a variety of artifacts, diverse in types and high levels of technique, aesthetics, arts, and interactivity with major cultural centres at that time.
Artifacts of Oc Eo Culture are valued as significant historical documents and evidence of a prosperous culture in the history of Vietnam./.