The first Vietnamese postage stamps were issued on September 2, 1946 and still possess a vitality of their own.

For Vu Van Ty, the thousand stamp collections with four thousand stamp patterns issued have their own historical mission.

74 years have passed since that first issue and stamps have become national business cards, bringing images of the country and its history, people, and culture to international friends and being a source of national pride passed on to subsequent generations.

With their own language, stamps are present along a country’s history. And each stamp has its own ideological value, having been a “messenger” linking one country with another./.

VNA