Standard level of social assistance to be raised from July 1
The standard level of social assistance will increase from 270,000 VND (11.72 USD) to 360,000 VND (15.63 USD) per month from July 1, 2021, according to Decree No.20/2021/ND-CP providing social support policies for those entitled to social protection.
Besides, the decree gives regulations on regular social assistance in community, unplanned social support, care and nurturing at the social protection establishments or social houses.
The decree defines six forms of urgent support including food support, support for seriously injured people, support for funeral costs, support for house building and repair, urgent support to children when their parents die or are missing due to natural disasters, fire or other unforeseen reasons and support for job and production development./.