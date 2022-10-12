Standing Committee prepares for NA’s fourth session
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 16th session on October 12, during which it stepped up preparations for the parliament’s coming fourth session.
Delivering his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the session had focused on the issues to be considered at the fourth session of the 15th parliament, including Government reports on this year’s socio-economic development and State budget, the socio-economic development plan for 2023, and the central budget allocation plan for next year, the implementation of the 2022 public investment plan, and the public investment plan for 2023.
The Standing Committee also discussed Government reports on the implementation of the national strategy on gender equality in 2021 and the first half of 2022, along with the management and use of health and social insurance funds in 2021.
Legislators looked into the settlement of voters’ opinions sent to the NA’s third session earlier this year, the handling of citizens’ complaints and denunciations, and people’s opinions to be submitted to the NA’s fourth session.
They also considered some personnel affairs which will be decided at the approaching session of parliament, Hue noted.
The chairman said with over one week left before the fourth session, NA agencies and related bodies need to make thorough preparations for the NA to make clear-sighted decisions.
During the fourth session from October 20 to November 15, the NA is set to vote on seven draft laws and four draft resolutions, give opinions on seven bills, and scrutinise socio-economic, budgetary, supervisory affairs and other important issues. Question-and-answer activities are expected to last for two and a half days, according to Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong./.