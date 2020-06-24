Culture - Sports Vietnamese artworks to be auctioned online A total of 143 artworks by Vietnamese artists in different generations will be auctioned worldwide on June 27 via the Drouot Digital platform in Paris.

Culture - Sports Dalat Ultra Trail cancelled after athlete dies The fourth edition of the Dalat Ultra Trail has been cancelled after an athlete died due to extreme weather conditions.

Culture - Sports Hanoi gears up to host diverse range of cultural activities Hoan Kiem lake in the downtown of Hanoi is set to feature a wide range of fairs and festivals between June 26 and June 28 as a means of boosting the capital’s tourism industry.