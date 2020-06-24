Stars to take part in special show
Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Song (When We Come Alive) concert in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Pop star Ho Quynh Huong and well-known singers and composers will perform in “Khi Ta Song” (When We Come Alive) concert in HCM City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of the organiser)
HCM City (VNA) - Vietnamese singers and composers will take part in Khi Ta Song (When We Come Alive) concert in Ho Chi Minh City on June 27 to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Pop stars Ho Quynh Huong, Duong Trieu Vu, Truc Nhan and Bao Anh will be featured with child singers Bao An, Gia Khiem, Gia Han.
Five musicians, Tuan Thang, Minh Nhien, Quoc An, Hoai An and Vo Hoai Phuc, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and 2000s, will perform the song Ngo (Be Together).
The song composed by Quoc An pays tribute to health workers, soldiers and volunteers in Vietnam's fight against the pandemic.
Around 1,000 frontline workers will join the concert at Military Zone 7’s gymnasium in Tan Binh district.
They will share their experiences and stories about the fight against the pandemic and how Vietnam has succeeded in the fight.
Young Vietnamese who returned to the country during the pandemic will talk about their 14-day life at quarantine zones.
Fashionista Chau Bui, returning from Italy, and young architect Nguyen Tang Tăng Quang, author of sketch book Con Da Ve Nha (I’m Home) depicting quarantine life after he returned from the UK, will be featured.
The concert will be broadcast live at 8pm on Vietnam Television’s channel VTV9 and live streamed on POPs application and YouTube channel POPs Worldwide./.