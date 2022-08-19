Visitors at the festival (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A startup festival (Techfest) for the south-central and Central Highlands region is being held in Khanh Hoa province, aiming to promote the startup spirit of research institutes, universities, colleges, the business community, organisations and individuals, and encourage innovation in production and business.



The festival, the first of its kind to be held in Khanh Hoa, is intended to create and promote the innovative startup ecosystem in the province and the south-central and Central Highlands regions at large, and connect it with the national and global ecosystems.



It will also offer an opportunity for State management agencies and all-level authorities to review policies for startups and innovation.



The two-day event, which is part of Techfest Vietnam 2022, is being co-organised by provincial People’s Committee and the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Addressing the festival's opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Van Tung said that the south central and the Central Highlands regions have held activities to support the development of the ecosystem, especially in some localities including Quang Nam, Da Nang and Phu Yen.



He said that extra efforts and coordination from government agencies are needed to develop the ecosystem, adding that in the coming years, the establishment of startups and innovative support centres at universities and research institutes will be the main pillars to encourage the development of regional and national innovative ecosystems.



Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, expressed his hope that the event will create a breakthrough for innovative startups in the province in particular and the south-central and Central Highland provinces in general.



It will feature seminars with the participation of domestic and foreign experts on topics such as digital transformation in healthcare and education, a contest seeking startup and innovation talents, and an exhibition displaying 500 technology and OCOP products./.