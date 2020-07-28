World 26 Rohingya feared drowned found alive off Malaysian coast Malaysian authorities said July 27 that 26 Rohingya migrants, who had been feared drowned after jumping off a fishing boat, were found alive off the Malaysian coast on late July 26.

World Singapore scientists find out rapid COVID-19 test method Scientists at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) of Singapore on July 27 discovered a way to deliver coronavirus testing results within 36 minutes, about a quarter of the time required by existing gold-standard tests.

World ASOSAI Governing Board meeting looks into COVID-19 response Measures to support members of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) in COVID-19 response were discussed aside from specialised issues at the online 55th meeting of the ASOSAI Governing Board on July 27.

World Indonesia revises down 2020 credit growth to 4 percent Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (FSA) has revised the country’s credit growth down to just 4 percent this year compared to 2019 - far from the initial 11 percent.