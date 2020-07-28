Start-up investment in Southeast Asia doubles despite COVID-19
Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.
Data from Singapore-based start-up information platform DealStreetAsia showed the value of fundraising deals in Southeast Asia rose 91 percent on the year to 2.7 billion USD in the second quarter of this year, while the number of transactions increased by 59 percent to 184 compared to the same period last year.
Of these, Indonesia topped in deal value, accounting for 45.6 percent.
Singapore ranked second, followed by Vietnam, the Philippines and Myanmar.
E-commerce topped the chart by raising 691 million USD, followed by logistics with 360 million USD and fintech at 496 million USD.
Tokopedia, an Indonesian e-commerce unicorn, attracted the most capital at 500 million USD.
Vietnamese e-commerce company Tiki raised 130 million USD in a deal led by the Northstar Group, the fifth-biggest deal in the region in the first six months.
Ngo Hoang Gia Khanh, Tiki’s vice president of business development, said that the company recorded significant growth in customers' shopping needs during the pandemic, especially masks, handwash and necessities.
Using a nationwide network of order fulfilment centres and an express delivery service called TikiNow, Tiki made a difference from domestic and regional rivals, said Khanh.
It also offers free installation for heavy and bulky goods.
The growing demand for online shopping in Southeast Asia has also heated up the logistics and delivery sector.
Singapore's Ninja Van announced a 279 million USD fundraising round in May.
Fintech is also rising and Voyager Innovations, the company behind Philippine mobile payment app Paymaya, raised 120 million USD in April./.