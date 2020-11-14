Society Airlines adjust flight schedules due to Storm Vamco Some Vietnamese airlines have decided to reschedule flights to/from the central region on November 14 and 15 as airports there will be closed due to Storm Vamco.

Society Vietnam presents rice to support Lao flood-hit people Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung, empowered by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on November 13 handed over the token of the relief aid of 1,000 tonnes of rice from the Vietnamese Government to Lao Deputy Ambassador to Vietnam Chanthaphone Khammanichanh to assist flood-hit people in Savanakhet province.

Society Award ceremony for “Young Francophone Reporters” competition Winners of the “Young Francophone Reporters” competition 2020, the fifth of its kind, were honoured at an award ceremony held in Hanoi on November 13.

Society HeartBeat Vietnam funds 8,000 heart operations for disadvantaged children HeartBeat Vietnam, VinaCapital Foundation (VFC)’s healthcare programme, has funded 8,000 life-saving operations for disadvantaged children with congenital heart defects in Vietnam since the programme was launched in 2006.