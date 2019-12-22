Business Pace of modern life makes snack market lucrative Snacks are replacing traditional meals as busy modern life changes consumer behaviour, making the snack market lucrative globally including in Vietnam, experts said.

Business RoK group sets up 860 mln USD investment fund for Vietnam The National Pension Service of Korea recently launched a 860 million USD corporate partnership fund with SK Group of the Republic of Korea that will allow the latter to increase investment in Vietnamese firms Masan Group and Vingroup, according to the Korean Investors news outlet.

Business Exporters warned of potential trade barriers under EVFTA Vietnamese businesses should prepare to deal with potential trade barriers that could arise early next year when the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect, experts have said.