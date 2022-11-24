State audit agencies of Vietnam, Laos bolster partnership
Vientiane (VNA) – A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan held talks with the State Audit Organisation of Laos (SAO) led by SAO President Viengthavisone Thephachanh in Vientiane on November 24.
The two sides agreed that the cooperation between the two State auditing agencies has grown increasingly substantive and effective, meeting the needs of the SAO’s needs in exchange and training.
They pledged to continue promoting their comprehensive partnership and work together to mobilise external resources for their operations.
The two sides vowed to continue with the exchange of experience based on the SAO’s need, while organizing joint professional activities such as research and auditing joint programmes.
They also agreed to closely coordinate with each other and with relevant agencies to effectively implement cooperative activities under the Vietnam-Laos Strategic Cooperation agreement for 2021-2030 and the Vietnam - Laos bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021-2025.
The two State audit agencies pledged to continue supporting each other at multilateral forums, especially in the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) cooperation mechanism.
The two sides signed a cooperation agreement on the occasion.
Leaders of the two State audit agencies and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung witnessed the signing of an agreement on a project helping the SAO modernize its office work. The project will be carried out by the SAV, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Viettel Group of Vietnam./.
