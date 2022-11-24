Politics NA Chairman meets Governor of Philippines’ Davao Oriental province National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met Davao Oriental province's Governor Corazon Nunez Malanyaon on November 24 in Manila as part of his official visit to the Philippines.

Politics Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 29th meeting of Mekong River Commission Council The 29th Meeting of the Mekong River Commission (MRC) Council was held in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 24 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha.

Politics Top Vietnamese legislator meets with Philippine Vice President Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 met with Vice President of the Philippines Sara Duterte during which they agreed to strengthen ties across all channels of the Party, government, parliament and people-to-people exchanges.

Politics Vietnam plays important role in World Peace Council: WPC President President of the World Peace Council (WPC) Socorro Gomes Coelho has lauded Vietnam’s important role in the council and expressed her belief that the country will make more contributions to global peace movements.