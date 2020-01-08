State Audit Office handles over 3.1 billion USD in 2019
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (sixth, right) and other officials pose for a photo at the conference of the State Audit Office of Vietnam on January 8 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Audit Office of Vietnam handled over 72.8 trillion VND (3.1 billion USD) as of the last day of last year, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 8.
More than 10.2 trillion VND were collected to the State budget, while the State budget expenditure was reduced by over 16.8 trillion VND.
The office also proposed revising, supplementing, canceling or replacing 154 documents with shortcomings to avoid losses and wastefulness.
It also asked for the opinions from the National Assembly Standing Committee and Government on the implementation of the State budget in 2019 and State budget estimates in 2020, as well as the allocation of central budget this year.
Addressing the conference, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan recognised the office’s outcomes in 2019 and underlined key tasks in 2020.
She urged the office to carry out its plan for the execution of law on amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on state audit, and complete the State audit development strategy for 2020-2030.
The top legislator also requested the sector to intensify the application of information technology in its activities to help develop the digital economy and respond to rapid changes of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
In addition to stepping up supervision of civil service activities, the State Audit Office needs to promote its role as the Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) for the 2018-2021 tenure, the top legislator ordered./.