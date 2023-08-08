Business Advice provided to firms to avoid trade disputes with Indian partners Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong recently recommended businesses to carefully study the information of their partners and verify their reputation before signing contracts so as to avoid trade disputes.

Business US Dairy sparks nutritious product innovation, fuels growth US Dairy can help fuel your business growth and success with a wide variety of dairy ingredients ideal for developing great-tasting products that are healthy for people and the planet.

Business Kien Giang's export turnover reaches over 500 million USD in seven months The output and export turnover of the Mekong Delta of Kien Giang was affected by a reduction in the global market purchasing power, especially in key markets such as the US, the EU, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan.