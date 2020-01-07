Business Vinacomin sets to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020 The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) has set to sell 49 million tonnes of coal in 2020, a year-on-year surge of 10 percent, according to Vinacomin Deputy Director General Nguyen Hoang Trung.

Business Vietnam Airlines adds flights for Tet holiday The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to offer nearly 600 flights during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from January 9 to February 2 this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.

Business HCM City sets development goals for 2020 This year, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to restructure the economy, improve competitiveness and labour productivity, and meet the city’s State budget target as set by the Government.

Business Private firms to be highlight of economy in long term: forum Despite many difficulties and challenges, the growth of private businesses will be the highlight of Vietnam’s economy in the long term, heard a forum in Ho Chi Minh City on January 6.