Business Binh Duong province promotes trade with India A delegation from the southern province of Binh Duong led by Nguyen Hoang Thao, permanent deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, paid a working visit to India from September 24 to 25.

Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,334 VND/USD on September 26, up 10 VND from the last working day of previous week (September 23).

Business Vietnam seeks fisheries cooperation opportunities with India Do Duy Khanh, First Secretary at the Vietnam Trade Office in India, attended a fishery workshop on September 24 held by the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to seek opportunities to boost cooperation in this field with India in general and the Indian state in particular.

Business Eight-month revenue from retail, services remains growth Total revenue from goods retail and services in the January-August period increased by over 19% year on year to nearly 157 billion USD, which is a high growth rate for the period in many years, according to the General Statistics Office.