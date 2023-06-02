Business Vietnam to diversify rice export markets Vietnam will develop and diversify rice export markets with a reasonable, stable, and effective scale, market and product structure under a strategy recently approved by the Prime Minister.

Business HCM City mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition opens More than 40 businesses are showcasing their products at a mechanical and electrical equipment exhibition that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1.

Business Vietnam – attractive destination for Italian firms: forum Raffaele Cattaneo, deputy minister in charge of international relations of Italy’s Lombardia region, called Vietnam a “diamond” of Asia and an attractive destination for Lombardia enterprises while speaking at a recent business and investment forum in Milan.