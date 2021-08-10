State budget collection up 15.6 percent in seven months
Total state budget revenue reached 912.1 trillion VND (39.74 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2021, equaling 67.9 percent of the estimate and up 15.6 percent year-on-year, data released by the Ministry of Finance on August 9 showed.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Total state budget revenue reached 912.1 trillion VND (39.74 billion USD) in the first seven months of 2021, equaling 67.9 percent of the estimate and up 15.6 percent year-on-year, data released by the Ministry of Finance on August 9 showed.
The ministry said the domestic collection during January-July hit 744 trillion VND, 65.6 percent of the estimate and increasing by 12.9 percent year-on-year.
Revenue from import-export activities were 145.4 trillion VND, equivalent to 81.5 percent of the estimate and up 37.5 percent annually.
Meanwhile, state budget spending was estimated at 810.6 trillion VND during the period, equal to 48 percent of the estimate.
A total of 4.2 trillion VND from the central budget and nearly 2.4 trillion VND from local budgets were channeled into the fight against COVID-19 prevention and control./.
Meanwhile, state budget spending was estimated at 810.6 trillion VND during the period, equal to 48 percent of the estimate.
A total of 4.2 trillion VND from the central budget and nearly 2.4 trillion VND from local budgets were channeled into the fight against COVID-19 prevention and control./.