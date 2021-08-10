Business Online consultation supports agro-aquatic product exports to Netherlands The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) and the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Netherlands on August 9 organised a virtual consultation serving the export of agro-aquatic products to the European market.

Business Singaporean businesses expand investment in Vietnam's real estate Vietnam is becoming a key market for Singaporean real estate investors with hundreds of housing and office for lease projects throughout the country.

Business Belgian start-up brings Vietnamese coconut water to EU consumers Canned pure fresh coconut water Cocoxim of Ben Tre Import-Export Joint Stock Company (Betrimex) has become popular among consumers in Belgium for several years. This product is imported directly from Vietnam by the Belgian start-up company South Export Alliance and distributed in Belgium, France and the Czech Republic.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment sees 2.3-fold rise in seven months: FIA Vietnam’s overseas investment totalled 570.1 million USD in the first seven months of 2021, a 2.3-fold increase from the same period last year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed, reflecting Vietnamese firms’ efforts to expand foreign markets.