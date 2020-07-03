Business International expos postponed due to COVID-19 A number of international expos and conferences have been postponed to 2021 due to fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Business HCM City banks offer reliefs to 230,700 pandemic-hit borrowers: SBV official As of June 29, banks in HCM City had slashed interest rates, extended debt repayment deadlines, and maintained debt classifications for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 on the total loans worth more than 384.6 trillion VND (16.53 billion USD).

Business H1 State budget revenue in HCM City plummets Ho Chi Minh City witnessed a sharp fall in the State budget revenue but a surge in spending during the first half of 2020 due to COVID-19 impact, according to the municipal Statistics Office.