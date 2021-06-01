State budget revenues hit 24.48 billion USD in Jan–May
State budget revenues managed by tax agencies reached 562.36 trillion VND (24.48 billion USD) in the first five months of 2021, equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly estimate and up 11.9 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – State budget revenues managed by tax agencies reached 562.36 trillion VND (24.48 billion USD) in the first five months of 2021, equivalent to 50.4 percent of the yearly estimate and up 11.9 percent year-on-year.
In May alone, the State budget collections were estimated at 73 trillion VND, equal to 6.5 percent of the estimate and up by 20.1 percent compared to the same period last year.
The sum included 69.5 trillion VND from domestic revenues, and 3.5 trillion VND from crude oil, equivalent to 6.4 percent and 15.1 percent of this year’s estimates, respectively.
Revenues excluding land-use fees, dividends and remaining profits, lottery revenue and revenues from the difference between revenue and expenditure of the State Bank of Vietnam was 53.6 trillion VND, equal to 6.1 percent of the estimate, and up 7.7 percent compared to same period last year./.