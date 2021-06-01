Business Up to 420,000 C/O certificates for exports to FTA-benefited markets Export and import management agencies nationwide granted 420,000 certificates of origin (C/O) for 21 billion USD worth of goods shipped to the markets Vietnam has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with in the first four months of 2021.

Business Nearly 60,000 firms temporarily suspend, stop operations in five months As many as 59,800 businesses temporarily suspended or stopped their operations to await dissolution procedures and completed dissolution procedures in the first five months of 2021, up 23 percent year-on-year.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,117 VND per USD on June 1, down 18 VND from the previous day.