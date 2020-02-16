State capital in Viglacera to be fully divested in 2010
The Construction Ministry will divest the remaining State capital in ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation this year, said head of the ministry’s Enterprises Management Department Dao Minh Thanh.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Construction Ministry will divest the remaining State capital in ceramic and tile producer Viglacera Corporation this year, said head of the ministry’s Enterprises Management Department Dao Minh Thanh.
The State capital in Viglacera now accounts for 38.85 percent following previous divestments.
The firm also elected a new board of directors at the annual shareholder’s meeting, and listed more than 448.3 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.
Viglacera also won the “World Class” title of the Global Performance Excellence Award (GPEA) awarded by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation in 2019.
This is the only Vietnamese firm to receive the “World Class” title in the large-scale production category of the 2019 GPEA, the only formal international recognition of performance or business excellence./.