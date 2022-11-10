The delegation meets with OVs in Canberra, Australia (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – A delegation of the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOV) led by its deputy head Mai Phan Dung had meetings with representatives of Vietnamese associations in Australia, during the visit to the country from November 6-10.

Vietnamese expats in Australia were updated on Vietnam’s policies and legal regulations related to OVs in general, and those to encourage overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs and intellectuals to work, invest and do business in Vietnam.



The delegation acknowledged opinions and contributions of experts and intellectuals, including proposals to connect Vietnamese intellectuals abroad with enterprises in the homeland to accelerate the application of scientific research to practice; promoting knowledge transfer instead of technology transfer, and strengthening activities to preserve the Vietnamese culture and language.



Dung expressed his hope that Vietnamese associations in Australia will further enhance connection with the homeland, and those in other countries, thus making more contributions to Vietnam’s development through bilateral cooperation programmes between Vietnam and Australia, especially in potential fields such hi-tech agriculture, artificial intelligence, human resource development.



The official said the commission will make every effort to remove difficulties and provide practical support for OVs abroad in general and in Australia in particular.



The Vietnamese community in Australia counts more than 350,000. In the past 10 years, more and more Vietnamese associations and unions have been established./.