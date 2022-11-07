Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Mai Phan Dung (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs visited Malaysia from November 3-5 to learn more about the Vietnamese community in the country.



While in Malaysia, the delegation, led by vice chairman Mai Phan Dung, visited the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community, and made field trips to business facilities run by Vietnamese people.



Ambassador Tran Viet Thai said about 40,000 Vietnamese people are living, working and studying in Malaysia, adding that the embassy has paid attention to citizen protection and support.



Dung asked the embassy to continue its close coordination with the committee, especially during the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2023.



The committee stands ready to organise meetings, both online and in-person, to facilitate goods distribution by Vietnamese enterprises in Malaysia, he added.



He also asked the embassy to enable Vietnamese people in the country to contribute their opinions on the Nationality Law and the Land Law, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration.



The official briefed the nationals on Vietnam’s foreign policy towards OVs, and took in opinions raised by them./.