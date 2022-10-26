A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs meets representatives of the Vietnamese Association in the RoK.(Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Seoul (VNA) – A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs led by Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, vice chairman of the committee, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 23-26.



During its stay in the East Asia country, the delegation had meetings with representatives of the Vietnamese Association in RoK, the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association and the Vietnamese Students Association in the RoK.



At a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese Association in the RoK, Nam briefed the participants on the Nationality Law and the draft Land Law and Housing Law (revised).



Regarding the draft Land Law and Housing Law (revised), the committee suggested amendments to allow OVs have the right to inherit and receive land transfers outside housing development projects, Nam said.



About 30,000 people gave up their Vietnamese nationality to acquire the Korean citizenship before 2011. There are also 66,000 Vietnamese students studying in the RoK, accounting for 44% of the total number of foreign students in the country.



Acknowledging the development of the Vietnamese community in the RoK with six associations, Nam proposed paying attention to forming a strong association of Vietnamese women who got married with Korean men as well as fellow-countrymen associations to connect with localities in the homeland.



He also called on Vietnamese companies in the East Asian country to pay attention to promoting Vietnamese products in the RoK.



As part of the visit to RoK, the Vietnamese delegation had a working session with the Embassy of Vietnam and visited the Foreign Workers Support Centre in the city of Ansan./.