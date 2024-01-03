Business Banking system posts credit growth of 13.5% in 2023 Vietnam’s credit growth reached around 13.5% in 2023 although unprecedented developments of the global economy posed formidable challenges to the country’s monetary policy, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu said on January 3.

Business Vietnam's exports to EU, US see sharp downturn in 2023 Vietnam's exports to the EU and the US in 2023 were estimated to reach around 166 billion USD, a 9.6% decrease while imports were estimated at nearly 41 billion USD, a 9.1% drop in comparison to 2022.