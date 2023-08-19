Politics August Revolution and National Day: A resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s history The historic triumph of the August Revolution in 1945 stands as a resplendent milestone in Vietnam’s enduring struggle for national building and defence. Over the past 78 years, it has achieved remarkable and robust development, which hold great historical significance.

Politics Gathering in HCM City marks Hungary's National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on August 18 to celebrate the National Day of Hungary (August 20), expressing its wish to cultivate fine relationship between the people of the city and Hungary.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia enhance defence cooperation Maj. Gen. Pham Truong Son, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 18 for Lieut. Gen. Neum Balen, head of the Operations Department under the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces High Command.