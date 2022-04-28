Politics Hanoi, Phnom Penh agree new bilateral cooperation orientations Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Cambodia’s Phnom Penh governor Khuong Sreng promised to jointly seek new orientations to promote practical ooperation between the two cities in various fields during talks on April 27 in Phnom Penh.

Politics Party information-education commission leader busy in Laos Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on April 27 visited Paxason newspaper, the Vietnamese Embassy in Vientiane and Vietnamese community in Laos as part of his ongoing visit to the neighbouring country.

Videos Vietnam sends military engineers to join UN missions Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 4 left Hanoi on April 27 for UN peacekeeping missions in Abyei and South Sudan. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the deployment ceremony held by the Ministry of National Defence.