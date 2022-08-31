Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen ties to safeguard border security The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong province and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks in the Central Highlands locality of Vietnam on August 31 to review their 2021 coordination and devise orientations for this year.

Politics HCM City, Cuba push for further cooperation in multiple areas Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has suggested the Cuban Party and State to further push for cooperation and delegation exchange with the Vietnamese city in areas of mutual interest, including youth exchange, healthcare, biology and education.

Politics Ha Tinh recommended to enhance regional connectivity to boost development Ha Tinh should step up regional connectivity, especially with the localities in the central key economic region, while proactively expanding economic ties with the provinces in the northern and coastal parts of the central region.

Politics Hanoi’s friendship association to push for further Vietnam-Germany cooperation The Vietnam – Germany Friendship Association’s Hanoi chapter plans to further push for cooperation and exchange between the two countries in various areas in the 2022 – 2027 period, heard at its 11th Congress for the next five-year tenure held on August 31.