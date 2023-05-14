State leader meets outstanding workers in following President Ho Chi Minh’s example
President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.
President Vo Van Thuong meets outstanding workers from nationwide in Hanoi on May 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.
The Hanoi event took place amid the Workers’ Month and the Month of Action for Occupational Safety and Health.
The participants were among the over 15,000 outstanding collectives and individuals from trade unions at all levels, representing millions of workers from different sectors, occupations and working positions across the country.
Ngo Duy Hieu, Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGLC), said the enhancement of the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style under the Politburo’s Conclusion 01-KL/TW and Directive 05-CT/TW is of great importance to encouraging trade union members and workers nationwide to make self-improvement and exert efforts in learning and working to contribute to the development of their agencies, businesses, as well as the country at large. It is also critical to improving and reforming trade unions, helping develop a modern and strong working class.
Welcoming the 133 role models, President Thuong praised the VGLC for organising many practical movements and activities; promoting the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example, and style among all-level trade unions, civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide; and performing its function in representing and protecting the rights and legitimate interests of members and workers.
He also applauded achievements by the exemplars and attributed the country’s attainments partly to substantial contributions by workers, civil servants, public employees, and all-level trade unions.
The State leader asked the unions to further bring into play existing movements, hold new campaigns that suit current conditions and workers’ demand, and attract support from the public and employers to generate more benefits for workers and help with national socio-economic development.
He described the stories shared at the event as demonstrations of participants’ efforts to move forwards and their lofty aspirations, adding that the 133 role models are sources of inspiration for other workers, civil servants, and public employees.
President Thuong expressed his hope for more exemplars in the community while asking participants to maintain their performance and nurture their dreams./.