In presenting his action plan if he is elected to the 15th NA, President Phuc pledged to do his best to serve the country and the voters at the constituency.



The focus of Phuc’s action plan is to fulfill the responsibility of a representative of the people, including keeping close contact with the people and listening to their aspirations in order to promptly report to the legislature and competent agencies.



Highly appreciating Ho Chi Minh City’s four development programmes, the State leader said that the National Assembly deputies should push the implementation of these programmes, especially technological transfer, labour and employment, contributing to building a civilized, modern city and preserving its cultural identity at the same time./.

VNA