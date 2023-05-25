Society Vietnam makes efforts in ensuring animal health, care A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien attended the 90th General Session of the World Assembly of Delegates of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) from May 21-25 in Paris, France.

Society Two more Vietnamese confirmed dead in car accident in China Two more Vietnamese victims were confirmed dead in a car crash in Jingxi city in Guangxi province of China on May 19, bringing the total number of Vietnamese victims to 13, including 11 fatalities and two injured, reported the Vietnamese Consulate General in Nanning.

Society Reburial held in Thanh Hoa for remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the central province of Thanh Hoa on May 25 to rebury the remains of 16 fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos.