Society Vietnam Sustainable Urban Development Forum 2022 to take place this week The Vietnam Sustainable Urban Development Forum 2022 will be jointly organised by the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies in Hanoi from June 16- 17, according to the commission.

Society August event to honour 100 outstanding blood donors An event honouring 100 outstanding blood donors nationwide, particularly during COVID-19 outbreaks, is slated for mid-August, as part of myriad activities marking World Blood Donor Day (June 14) in Vietnam.

Society Postage stamps featuring sea birds to be issued Birds of Vietnamese seas and islands are featured on a set of postage stamps to be issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Society International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrated across Vietnam Events run by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 (June 21), themed ‘Yoga for Humanity’, are set to take place nationwide, heard at a press conference in Hanoi on June 13.