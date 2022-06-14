State leader pays tribute to heroes, martyrs in Quang Binh province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and officials offer incense to the heroes and martyrs at the temple in Tan Trach commune of Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province, on June 14. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc paid tribute to young people who laid down their lives during the resistance war against the US in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, on June 14.
The State leader and other senior officials offered incense to the heroes and martyrs who fell down on Road 20 Quyet Thang (Determined to Win) at a temple dedicated to them in Tan Trach commune.
Writing in the commemoration book at the relic site, the President described the youths as representatives of the young people in the Ho Chi Minh era who undauntedly dedicated their lives for the sake of the Fatherland, and that they are forever a brilliant symbol of the revolutionary heroism of Vietnam.
The same day, he visited and presented gifts to ethnic minority people and disadvantaged families in Bo Trach district.
He noted the Party and State acknowledge local ethnic groups’ enormous contributions to the resistance war, expressing his hope that they will bring into play their self-reliance to escape from poverty, develop livelihoods, and improve their living standards, thereby helping with local development.
Later, President Phuc attended the launch of projects to upgrade Road 20 Quyet Thang and expand the power grid in Tan Trach and Thuong Trach communes.
The 125km road, running from Xuan Son Ferry Terminal in Quang Binh to the Lum Bum T-junction in Laos, had its construction started on January 21, 1966 and opened on May 31 the same year. It was an arterial road linking eastern and western areas of the Truong Son Mountain Range. During wartime, the US attacked key locations on the road to prevent Vietnam sending reinforcements to the front line./.