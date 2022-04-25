State leader pays working visit to Military Region 1
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander of the people’s armed forces, paid a working visit to Military Region 1’s headquarters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on April 25.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) greets officials of Military Region 1 in Thai Nguyen province on April 25. (Photo: VNA)Thai Nguyen (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Chairman of the Defence - Security Council and Commander of the people’s armed forces, paid a working visit to Military Region 1’s headquarters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen on April 25.
The trip to Military Region 1, covering the provinces of Thai Nguyen, Cao Bang, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh and Bac Kan, was made on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975) and the 68th anniversary of the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign (May 7, 1954).
Lt. Gen. Nguyen Hong Thai, Commander of Military Region 1, reported on the performance of military - defence tasks in 2021 and the first months of 2022.
Notably, Military Region 1 recently coordinated with other forces to successfully organise the 7th border defence friendship exchange between Vietnam and China in Cao Bang province, helping to affirm the efforts being made by the two countries and their armies to build a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, he said.
President Phuc lauded the local armed forces’ high sense of responsibility, resolve and outstanding achievements over the last 77 years since the region’s establishment, including in fighting foreign enemies, fulfilling military and defence tasks, contributing to socio-economic development, helping with natural disaster and COVID-19 response, and carrying out diplomacy efforts.
He asked leaders and commanders of Military Region 1 to have a good grasp of the situation, forecast possible scenarios, uncover sabotage plots and activities concocted by hostile forces, firmly safeguard every inch of the country’s land, and remain proactive in any circumstances.
The State leader demanded building a strong Party organisation in the region and unceasingly improving the leadership and combatant capacity of its subordinate Party units and Party members.
It is necessary to enhance protection of internal politics and the Party’s ideological foundations; effectively combat wrongful and reactionary viewpoints of hostile forces, especially in cyberspace; and ensure that local armed forces have truly steadfast political mettle, stay absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and people, and are ready to fight and defeat invaders, according to the President./.