Society More than three million passengers have travelled the Hanoi Metro Statistics from Hanoi Metro company show that, from its first day of commercial operation in November last year to May 26, more than 3.1 million passengers have used the Cat Linh-Ha Dong 2A line.

Society All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Videos IQ tests: Vietnamese ranked 9th Of the more than 100 countries and territories participating in IQ rankings conducted by Finland’s Wiqtcom, Vietnam was ranked 9th, with an average IQ of 109.37, followed by Finland.