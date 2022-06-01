State leader praises man for life-saving bravery
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 31 sent his of commendations to Dinh Van Chien, a resident in Ho Son commune of Tam Dao district, northern Vinh Phuc province, for the latter’s saving of the life of a family on a motorbike.
Dinh Van Chien holds a motorbike with brake failure from behind to save three people on the vehicle on May 29 afternoon. (Photo from video: dantri.com.vn)
In his letter, the leader praised Chien’s quick-witted, skillful, and brave action to save three people from a life-threatening situation on a road on Tam Dao Pass on May 29 afternoon.
The President also expressed admiration for Chien’s saving of many others on this road.
He stressed that Chien’s action is a bright example of bravery to help those in distress, noting that this is one of many good virtues of the Vietnamese people and deserves commendation and multiplication in the community.
The leader took this occasion to call on commuters to further improve their awareness and sense of responsibility while moving on roads and to assist others when necessary.
President Phuc also demanded relevant agencies press on with measures to minimise traffic accidents and improve commuters’ awareness and skills, thereby helping guarantee social order and safety for the sake of a peaceful and happy life for all./.