Politics Vietnam, Australia issue joint statement on elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership Vietnam and Australia on March 7 issued a joint statement on the elevation of their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of official visit to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam from March 7-9.

Politics PM’s visit hoped to fuel fruitful growth of Vietnam - New Zealand ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to New Zealand on March 10 - 11 is expected to help further intensify the two countries’ political trust and multifaceted cooperation and develop bilateral relations more fruitfully.

