State leader receives outgoing Bruneian ambassador
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) presents a souvenir to Bruneian Ambassador Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh at their meeting in Hanoi on May 17. (Photo: VNA)
The Vietnamese leader appreciated the diplomat’s considerable contributions to the two countries’ tise, which were lifted to a comprehensive partnership in 2019.
Thanking the Vietnamese Government and people for helping him fulfill his duties, the ambassador appreciated Vietnam’s efforts to help organise activities of the ASEAN Year when Brunei acted as Chair of the bloc in 2021.
The elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2019 and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year have further proved their increasingly substantive cooperation, he noted.
He also congratulated Vietnam on successfully holding the SEA Games 31 opening ceremony and receiving sports delegations, including the Bruneian team, showing Vietnam as a thoughtful and trustworthy host.
The State leader of Vietnam noted despite COVID-19, bilateral connections have still been strengthened, with trade reaching 310 million USD in 2021 and 328 million USD in the first four months of 2022, surging 3.5 times year-on-year.
He asked both sides to strive for 500 million USD in bilateral trade by 2025, create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms’ operations in Brunei, and increase the Bruneian Government’ scholarships for Vietnamese students.
President Phuc called on the two countries to keep close cooperation in ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.
He also applauded the outcomes of the recent ASEAN - US Special Summit, where countries supported the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership and the bloc’s balanced relations with superpowers.
Regarding the East Sea issue, the host recommended Vietnam and Brunei work closely together to join ASEAN in maintaining solidarity and a common voice, ensuring peace, security and stability in the waters, while promoting the implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and finalising an effective and substantive code of conduct (COC) in line with international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The President expressed his hope that in any position Pengiran Haji Sahari bin Pengiran Haji Salleh will hold, he will continue helping to advance Vietnam - Brunei relations./.