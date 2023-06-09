State leader receives outgoing Bulgarian ambassador
President Vo Van Thuong (R) meets with outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Marinela Petkova in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
The State leader congratulated Petkova on her excellent fulfillment of tasks in Vietnam, with various substantial contributions to the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
Thanking Vietnamese authorities for creating optimal conditions for her to perform duties, the ambassador affirmed that Bulgaria always treasures the time-tested friendship with Vietnam and wishes to step up bilateral multifaceted cooperation.
She recalled the Bulgaria visit by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan in 2021, describing the trip as a demonstration of Vietnamese and Bulgarian leaders’ wish to strengthen bilateral ties. She also highlighted the strong recovery of trade between the two countries since the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control.
Petkova pledged that in any position in the future, she will continue helping foster the countries’ relations.
She also took this occasion to convey the Bulgarian President’s invitation for a visit the European country to President Thuong.
The meeting between President Vo Van Thuong and Bulgarian Ambassador Marinela Petkova in Hanoi on June 9. (Photo: VNA)
He expressed his belief that on the basis of the long-standing friendship, Vietnam - Bulgaria relations will develop even further in the future. He also called on both sides to increase meetings at all levels so as to fuel the development of partnerships in all spheres.
The President held that bilateral trade has been growing strongly in the recent past but yet to match potential and both sides’ expectations.
He asked the two countries to convene the 24th meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee on economic, trade, and scientific cooperation in 2023. The leader also recommended Bulgaria soon ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and create conditions for businesses and investors of the EU, Bulgaria, and Vietnam to further engage in each other’s markets.
Vietnam and Bulgaria should maintain cooperation and mutual support at international forums, he added.
President Thuong highly valued Bulgaria’s creation of favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to live, study, and work in the European country, suggesting the two sides step up people-to-people exchanges and tourism so that more Bulgarian tourists can come to Vietnam.
He also thanked Bulgaria for helping Vietnam with manpower training, which he said is a contribution to bilateral connections./.