Politics Vietnam’s relations with Belgium, EU now at their prime: ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao affirmed that the country’s relations with Belgium and the EU are now at their prime while addressing a banquet held on September 19 in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives out-going Indian Ambassador Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on September 20 received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma who has concluded his tenure in Vietnam, and Defence Attaches at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam Col. Varadan Kumar and Col. Dheeraj Kotwal.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 20.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia hold sixth border conference in An Giang The sixth international conference on building a shared border of peace, friendship and cooperation for development between Vietnam and Cambodia took place in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on September 20.