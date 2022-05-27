State leader receives representatives of RoK people in Vietnam
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) meets Chairwoman of the RoK People’s Association in Vietnam Chang Eun-sook in Hanoi on May 27. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received a delegation of the Republic of Korean (RoK) People’s Association in Vietnam led by its Chairwoman Chang Eun-sook in Hanoi on May 27.
Highlighting the flourishing Vietnam - RoK relations, the host leader said more than 200,000 Korean people are living in Vietnam while there are also roughly 200,000 Vietnamese people in the Northeast Asian nation at present.
On that basis, he called on the association to carry out measures for promoting bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.
Chang said to mark the 30th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties this year, her association plans to organise a number of cultural exchanges to step up people-to-people ties, especially between the Korean community in Vietnam and the Vietnamese community in the RoK.
Applauding the intention, President Phuc spoke highly of the association’s contributions to bilateral relations and described the two communities as important bridges for advancing their countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.
He asked the association to help Vietnam and the RoK achieve 150 billion USD in bilateral trade by 2025, adding he will order Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to further coordinate with it to carry out the investments that its members plan.
As Vietnam is striving to make a strategic breakthrough in developing modern socio-economic infrastructure, the President voiced his hope that Korean investors will pay attention to this field.
He also recommended the association help boost cooperation in education and training, especially through social organisations of the two countries./.