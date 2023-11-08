Politics PM urges solutions to realise 5% growth target in 2023 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the necessity to streamline administrative procedures to remove obstacles for business activities, thus addressing challenges, unlocking resources for development, and promoting economic growth.

Politics Vietnam's frigate to attend Peace and Friendship joint exercise in China Vietnam's frigate 016-Quang Trung with a delegation of the Vietnam People’s Navy (VPN) on November 8 left Cam Ranh military port in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa to attend the Peace and Friendship 2023 joint exercise in China’s Guangdong province and pay a friendship visit to Hong Kong.

Politics HCM City eyes further cooperation with Cambodian localities Ho Chi Minh City treasures and does its best to promote relations with Cambodian localities, including the capital city of Phnom Penh, contributing to the development of Vietnam-Cambodia ties, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on November 8.