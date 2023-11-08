State leader welcomes new ambassadors of Venezuela, Laos
President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong received the newly accredited ambassadors of Venezuela and Laos, who came to present their credentials in Hanoi on November 8.
President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong (left) and Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Juan Carlos Fernandes Juarez. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Juan Carlos Fernandes Juarez on assuming his duty as Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam, President Thuong expressed his belief that during the term, the Vietnam - Venezuela cooperation will obtain new achievements.
Congratulating Juan Carlos Fernandes Juarez on assuming his duty as Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam, President Thuong expressed his belief that during the term, the Vietnam - Venezuela cooperation will obtain new achievements.
Juarez said Vietnam and Venezuela boast long-standing and close-knit relations and friendship, noting that he hopes their relations will develop even more in the time to come.
A number of delegations from Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and enterprises have visited Venezuela to seek cooperation and investment opportunities, especially in the energy industry, he noted, voicing his hope that the two sides will strongly step up collaboration in this field.
The diplomat also showed his support for the further elevation of cooperation and added he hopes the Inter-governmental Committee will work together to effectively carry out measures for fostering collaboration, particularly in trade, aviation, health care, and technology.
Recalling the events marking the traditional and close friendship between the Vietnamese and Venezuelan people throughout history, President Thuong held that their numerous similarities form important prerequisites for developing a comprehensive partnership.
He asked the two sides to increase mutual visits at all levels, and the Inter-governmental Committee to take measures to foster bilateral cooperation, especially to enhance ties in the field of energy. He also noted that he looks forward to a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the near future.
President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong (right) receives Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavan. (Photo: VNA)At the reception for Khamphao Ernthavanh, President Thuong congratulated his guest on being appointed the Lao Ambassador to Vietnam and expressed his belief that with her sentiment towards and bonds with Vietnam, Ernthavanh will perform her tasks well to substantially contribute to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
Expressing her honour to serve as the Ambassador of Laos to Vietnam, Ernthavanh pledged to help the great friendship, special solidarity, and cooperation grow more fruitfully in the future.
The host leader stated that the Vietnam - Laos relations are extremely special with their friendship and solidarity founded and nurtured by generations of leaders and having become a priceless common asset of both peoples. The two sides should exert stronger efforts to enhance comprehensive cooperation between their Parties, States, and peoples.
As the year 2024 is highly important to Laos, which will hold the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), relevant agencies of Vietnam will actively support the ambassador to help her fulfill duties, according to the President./.