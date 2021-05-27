Society Communal house for Vietnamese Cambodians inaugurated in Kampot A communal house for Vietnamese-Cambodians was inaugurated in Cambodia’s Kampot province on May 26 after more than four months of construction.

Society Digital learning innovation fund aims to provide equal access to English studying The British Council on May 26 debut its “Digital Learning Innovation Fund” that aims to optimise digital technologies in English learning, teaching and testing as part of a strategy to provide more equal education access to all amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Tourism agency warns against ‘vaccine tours’ The HCM City Tourism Department has ordered travel firms to suspend “vaccine tours” to the US due to possible hidden costs and the risk of no return flights.

Society COVID-19 vaccine fund comes into being Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a resolution approving in principle the establishment of a COVID-19 vaccine fund.