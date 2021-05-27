State President appeals for joint efforts in COVID-19 combat
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) makes a donation at the launch of the fundraising campaign on May 27 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has appealed to people both at home and abroad, businesses, and organisations to make material and spiritual donations to the fight against COVID-19.
At the launch of a fundraising campaign held virtually by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on May 27, President Phuc expressed his gratitude to the healthcare workers, other forces, and the entire political system for their efforts to contain the pandemic.
He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people are highly grateful to philanthropists for their donations, calling on all people to stay united in this combat.
Stressing that the country is now in need of contributions from every people, the State leader asked citizens from all social strata both at home and abroad, businesses in all economic sectors, organisations, followers of religions, as well as other countries’ people to join hands with the entire Party, people, and army to defeat the pandemic.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other participants at the launch of the fundraising campaign on May 27 (Photo: VNA)He also told all-level authorities, sectors, and people to thoroughly grasp the spirit of “fight the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”, asking the Government to invest every resource and take drastic, timely, uniform, and effective actions to combat the coronavirus disease.
Ensuring sufficient COVID-19 vaccines at this point of time is also a decisive factor in the fight’s victory, the President emphasised.
At the launch, President Phuc, leaders of ministries and sectors, socio-political organisations, and religious dignitaries made donations to the pandemic prevention and control.
Businesses and philanthropists pledged contributions worth over 2.7 trillion VND (116.8 million USD) to the efforts, according to the event organising board.
The country recorded more than 1.3 trillion VND donated to the tasks between April 27 and May 26./.