State President attends art performance marking lunar New Year
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended an art performance organised in Hanoi on January 22 evening by the Foreign Ministry to mark the arrival of the lunar New Year.
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed achievements recorded in Vietnam’s foreign activities, including the work on overseas Vietnamese which made important and practical contributions. Activities by the community, especially their contributions to the COVID-19 fight in the recent past, is a vivid manifestation of the traditional patriotism of the Vietnamese, he stressed.
For his part, President Phuc affirmed that with the spirit of solidarity, a steadfast mettle, strong and creative acts, Vietnam has been successfully realising its dual goal of controlling the pandemic and maintaining socio-economic stability.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, officials, artists, and overseas Vietnamese pose for a photo at the programme in Hanoi on January 22 (Photo: VNA)Stressing that the work on overseas Vietnamese is enjoying special attention from the Party and State, the leader spoke highly of the work last year. In 2022, chances will come together with challenges, he said and expressed his hope that overseas Vietnamese will maintain the spirit of Vietnam and keep their solidarity.
A new and better fortune will come to Vietnam in the Year of the Tiger, the state leader affirmed.
In the morning of the same day, President Phuc performed an incense offering practice at the ancient Royal Palace./.