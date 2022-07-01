Culture - Sports Nguyen wins Vietnam’s second World Para Athletics gold Tran Van Nguyen of Vietnam won a gold medal at the 2022 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Rades Stadium in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 29.

Culture - Sports Symposium looks into Poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu’s life, career A international symposium was held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on June 29 to discuss the life and career of UNESCO-recognised cultural celebrity Nguyen Dinh Chieu, a great poet, an enthusiastic teacher and a moral doctor.

Culture - Sports English novel-based musical to be staged The Theater of Vietnam has built a musical project for young people with a musical play "Alice in Wonderland" at a cooperation invitation of Pacific Ocean Partners (POP) Group and the Australian Institute of Music.