President Phuc affirmed that since Buddhism was introduced into Vietnam, Lord Buddha's birthday has become a sacred holiday for Buddhists nationwide, and also a common spiritual and cultural festival of the society, bringing a message of love, solidarity, harmony and development.

According to the President, the consistent policy of the Party and State regarding religions is to respect and ensure people's right to freedom of belief and religion, and create favourable conditions for dignitaries and followers of religions to well perform their spiritual practice and fulfill their duties to the nation./.

VNA