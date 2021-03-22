Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong meets voters in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The President has maintained close links with the Government. Authorised by the President, the Vice President has attended regular Government meetings and delivered opinions on the implementation of socio-economic tasks, strategies and plans, and the settlement of issues of concern of people and voters.As head of the Central Steering Committee for Judicial Reform, the President has focused his leadership on the review of the Party’s method of leadership on judicial reform, and provided feedback on documents and projects related to judicial reform.The President has instructed judicial agencies to step up judicial and administrative reforms, and improve the quality of investigation, prosecution, trial and execution of lawsuit, especially major economic and corrupt cases.The State leader has paid special attention to the building of a pure, strong Party and political system, while resolvedly and persistently fighting corruption, wastefulness and other bad deeds.Many complicated corrupt and economic cases were brought to light, which has been applauded by the public.For national defence and security tasks, the President signed decisions to send 45 officers to participate in the UN peace-keeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic, and dispatch two level-2 field hospitals to South Sudan.The leader received letters of credential from 115 foreign ambassadors to Vietnam, hosted receptions for 61 ambassadors and chief representatives of international organizations at the end of their tenures in Vietnam.The President and the Vice President have also paid heed to people-to-people diplomacy, holding meetings with overseas Vietnamese during their overseas trips or at activities to celebrate Tet (Lunar New Year) festivals in Vietnam.The tenure witnessed a change in personnel. After President Tran Dai Quang passed away, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh served as acting President from September 23, 2018 to October 23, 2018. On October 23, 2018, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong was elected as State President at the sixth session of the 14th NA./.