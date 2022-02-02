State President hails national football team for stunning win over China
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the national men’s football team and coach Park Hang Seo for a 3-1 victory over China in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on February 1, when both countries were celebrating the Lunar New Year.
Nguyen Tien Linh (22) vies for the ball during the match against China at Hanoi's My Dinh Stadium on February 1. (Photo: VNA)
Phuc highly spoke of how the squad has made deliberate efforts and stayed united to win over the Chinese team for the first time in history. It is also the first time that a Southeast Asian team has ever won a game in the final round of World Cup qualifiers.
The leader held that the “Golden Star warriors” making history with its stunning victory on the first day of the lunar calendar brings joy and encouragement to football fans nationwide. It is also expected to mark a good start for Vietnam’s football in the Year of Tiger, he said.
He took the occasion to extend the best New Year wishes to the players and the training board, saying he hopes the footballers will continue to do their best and perform with enthusiasm and strong will so they can conquer new heights and affirm their position in Southeast Asia and Asia.
Vietnam faced China in a match held at Hanoi’s My Dinh Stadium, during which the Vietnamese players won better footing very early with a goal at the 9th minute and another at the 16th.
The first half ended with Vietnam leading 2-0.
Beginning the second half, China hardly had any chance before Vietnamese goalkeeper Nguyen Manh.
Phan Van Duc replaced Nguyen Tien Linh in the Vietnamese side in the 70th minute, and just six minutes later, he beat Chinese goalkeeper Yan Junling to score the third goal for Vietnam.
In the last minute of the game, China managed to put the ball in Vietnam's net, their only goal in the match./.